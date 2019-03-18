



A former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, General Charles Airhiavbere, has said that he should not be blamed for the party’s performance in the Presidential and National Assembly elections in Edo South senatorial district.

General Airhiavbere who was reacting to his suspension from the ruling APC said he was not the only leader that lost his Ward during the elections.

Airhiavbere said Governor Godwin Obaseki is part of the Ward.

Describing his purported suspension as a nullity, Airhiavbere said the battle line for next year’s governorship election has been drawn.

According to him, “There are procedures for doing that. Is it a coup plotting system? I’m a retired General, I am a leader and there should be some measure of respect. Am I the only person who lost his ward during the election? The governor is part of the ward, there are other leaders too and I am a member of the Presidential Campaign Council mandated with the security of votes during the election.

“My only conclusion is that I have been identified ahead of the 2020 election. They shouldn’t heat up the polity, it is too early. If they already see me as a contestant, there is a procedure that they should go about it but that wouldn’t stop me from contesting.

“The battle line has been drawn. I can’t be held responsible for the abysmal failure of the leadership. I wasn’t the DG of the campaign so why am I being singled out if not for the fact that I am already being identified. I contested against the governor in 2016 and I will contest again. President Buhari contested four times and he won. All these can’t stop me from contesting.”