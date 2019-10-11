<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Maj. Gen. Charles Airhiavbere (rtd), a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state, has said neither the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki nor any other person has right to proscribe Edo People’s Movement (EPM), an existing pressure group in the party.

Airhiavbere who made the declaration while speaking to newsmen in Benin city, Edo State capital, also queried the existence of Obaseki/Shauibu Movement (OSM), saying the constitution allows for free movement, association and speeches under a democratic system.

He said unlike the OSM that was orchestrated with the sole aim of ensuring Governor Obaseki and Philips Shuibu won the party primaries, the Edo Peoples Movement besides being an internal mechanism to stabilize the polity, the group will equally ensure APC win the forthcoming election in the state.