



The Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd)-led National Peace Committee members on Friday held a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The meeting was a follow-up to a similar one the committee held with the presidential candidate of the PDP and his running mate, Mr Peter Obi, over the outcome of the poll.

Speaking shortly after the meeting, the former head of state said the committee presented the grievances of the PDP and Atiku to the President.

The peace committee, which had Cardinal John Onaiyekan and the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah, in attendance, arrived at the Presidential Villa about 3pm to meet with Buhari.

The meeting, which was also attended by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, lasted one hour, ending at 4pm.

On the discussions at the meeting, the former head of state said, “Atiku presented his grievances and his observations; he did not present any condition, he gave his complaints, which we have presented and discussed with Mr President to see what can be done.”

Abubakar added that a similar meeting the committee held with Atiku a day earlier was to see how peace would flow from the presidential election across Nigeria.

“Yesterday, l met the PDP presidential candidate and his party in order to ensure peace. This is what this committee is really after, our concern is about Nigeria. And in order to listen to their grievances and what they think has gone wrong, we are here today to see his Excellency the President to relay the fears and concerns of the PDP to Mr President.

“He listened to us and has taken note of what we have told him,” Abubakar told State House correspondents.”