Gboyega Oyetola, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Osun state governorship election, has denied rumours of a rift between him and Rauf Aregbesola, incumbent governor of the state.

There were reports that the APC candidate was displeased with the action of Aregbesola during the election.

But Oyetola described the insinuations as “present only in the imagination of detractors out to create disaffection within the APC camp ahead of Thursday’s governorship rerun”.

He said Aregbesola is the model of the governorship project and a dogged driver of good governance continuity.

In a statement by Ajibola Famurewa, Osun-east campaign director-general, Oyetola said the people of the state demonstrated a high level of democratic culture during the Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

He commended the people of the state for turning out well and for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner during last Saturday’s governorship election.

“The Oyetola Campaign Organization commend the steadfastness of the people despite the commoditization of votes by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP),” he said.

“We are aware of the votes buying and selling strategy of the PDP. We are proud that the people are resisting the provocation and temptation to sell their conscience.

“We appeal to the people to be vigilant and ready to jealously guard their votes on Thursday as the PDP have commenced massive commoditization of peoples mandate through massive purchase of voter cards.”