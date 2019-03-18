



Gbenga Daniel, former director-general of Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, has denied joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Daniel, two-term governor of Ogun state, had resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and announced that he was quitting partisan politics.

On Sunday, he told reporters that his supporters were mounting pressure on him to lead them to APC.

“Basically, they said I could resign from PDP… they said I must lead them to APC and they also said I could not retire from politics. That is the summary of what I heard,” he had said.

Asked if he was ready to join APC, Daniel had said, “What else can I say? My people have spoken.”

He later took to Twitter to say he permitted his followers to “join any political party of their choice” but “I did not agree to lead them to APC.”

“I have resigned from PDP and from partisan politics. I did that in writing, no ambiguities. A meeting was held today and the meeting was reported with the request of my people. There was no ambiguity” Daniel wrote.

“I listened carefully to them and I permitted them to join any political party of their choice since I have become non partisan. I did not agree to lead them to APC. Accurate reporting without ambiguities is desired.”