Malam Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the president on Media and Publicity, has said that it was worrisome that the opposition has refused to take on President Muhammadu Buhari on substantive issues, maintaining that the government was alive to its responsibility in protecting life and property of Nigerians.

Shehu, during the third Annual Lecture of Freedom online in Lagos on Tuesday said that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government was on top of its duty to defeat insurgency, stressing that by March, the government would commission three battalions and in April it would acquire thousands of new military hardware.

“This administration is on top of security in the country, a country of over 200 million people, you can’t say there wouldn’t be clashes of criminality here and there, but when you consider was on ground; this country was split in two when Buhari came. Boko Haram had a caliphate of its own, a territory that it had flagged off, with a system of taxation and its own laws.”





The media assistant stressed that the country had peculiar difficulties that Nigerians should begin to appreciate, pointing out that with the defeat of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), with the loss of Libya, destruction of Gadaffi’s administration, insurgents were transported from Libya to countries of the Lake Chad basin, extending to Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger and unless the rest of Africa come together, there would continue to be threaten to nation’s weaker neigbours.

He maintained that Boko had been pushed to the fringes, pointing out that military was going to commission about three battalions in March and in April, thousands of new military hardware would arrive the country, while the air force would get more aircraft.

“Nigerians should be assured that this government will not fail in its duty to protect lives and property. A lot of problems we met on ground are no longer there. Nigerians do not want to remember how bad things were” he said.

While faulting the generalization of crime, Shehu stressed that the assumption that every Fulani man is a bandit was wrong, maintaining that when a rascal gave press statement in the North, it did not mean that Buhari had spoken, stressing that Buhai has only two spokespersons, Femi Adesina, and himself.