



Plateau Central All Progressive Congress Campaign Council has assured the people of the district that if Governor Simon Lalong wins a second term in office, he would hand over power to a person from the district in 2023.

Spokesman of the district, Alhaji Garba Abubakar, in an interview with newsmen in Jos, said they were sure of power coming to the people of Central Plateau in 2023 if Lalong secured a second term but doubted if Jeremiah Useni of Peoples Democratic Party would accept to do so if given such an opportunity.

According to him, Useni who is eyeing his first term of four years in power might be plotting to alter the political arrangement on power shift of the state.

According to him, “We have better opportunity in Governor Lalong than Senator Useni in letting us produce the governor of the state in the next four years to come than any other governorship candidate of the opposition parties in the state.”

He disclosed that if the power rotation arrangement in the state was anything to go by, the Central Zone was next in line to benefit from the zoning agreement and Mangu council, as an interested party, would contest the state governorship seat in 2023.