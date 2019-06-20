<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, on Thursday said the time has come to halt the unlawful activities of cultists, kidnappers, bandits and the rampaging herdsmen that have been terrorising Yorubaland.

Besides, he urged governors in the South West of Nigeria to fast track the process that would lead to a security summit to check the rising criminal activities of the unlawful elements in the zone.

He made the disclosure in his address during this 2019 celebration of Obatala festival, held at Igangan Grammar School, Igangan, in Ibarapa zone of Oyo State.

According to Adams, “on several occasions, I have raised issues on the spate of insecurity in the country. I even wrote letters (twice) to the governors in the South West and other stakeholders on the need to organise a security summit in the South West.

“The situation is gradually becoming too worrisome to the entire nation. It is sad that the South West has almost lost its peace and credibility because our region has been gripped by the activities of the herdsmen and other social vices.”

He noted that the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) has become a formidable group that spreads across Yorubaland, and “we cannot fold our arms against this menace.

“We have been in the struggle for years. OPC has done it before; we did it with the June 12 struggle. Today, that dream has become a reality.

“The insecurity pervading the Yorubaland has sent a wrong signal to the entire land. But in the purview of my position as the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, I have engaged in various meetings with stakeholders both in Nigeria and abroad about the security situation in the country.

“I have also engaged my chiefs, the Aare Onakakanfo-in-Council, and we have made our position known to the world. We have identified the dark spots across the South West, and we are more than ready to fight the scourge headlong.

“This week Tuesday, I played host to the representatives of the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, on the need to solve these security challenges. We had robust discussions and deliberations and I think the meeting was a step in the right direction.

“For us in the South West, our governors have also met on the prevailing situation, but they need to fast-track the process leading to the summit.

“As far as I am concerned, I believe the move will also translate to further progress, because it will further create an enabling environment for foreign investors that are interested in doing business in the region.

“By the time the summit begins, it will enhance effective synergy among the governors. As the chief security officers of their respective states, they are in the best position to coordinate all the security affairs of their respective states.

“For instance, I was in Europe for 20 days on an official assignment, and part of the issues that was placed before me as the generalissimo of the Yoruba race, is the security situation in the country. Nigerians abroad are not comfortable with the present situation in the country.

“The insecurity in the country has affected the image of Nigeria in the world. But now that the South West had risen to the occasion, I think we have to take a decision on the way out of this menace.

“From my investigation, I make bold to condemen the unlawful activities of cultists, kidnappers, bandits and the rampaging herdsmen who have found their ways to the South West through Kogi, and Akokoland in Ondo and its environs. It is now time for us to nip their unlawful activities in the bud.”