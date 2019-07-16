<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Presidency on Monday cautioned leaders in the country to be mindful of their utterances and its potential consequences following the unfortunate killing of the daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

Mrs Funke Olakunri was killed on Friday on the Kajola-Ore road in Ondo State by those the police described as “armed robbers.”

A statement by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, issued in Abuja, warned against politicizing the tragic death of Olakunri.

”It is incumbent on all leaders across the country to consider their language and its potential consequences.

”Insecurity is an issue that Nigeria must face together as one nation – united.

”Times of tragedy like these are not the time for politics. It reveals only disrespect for the departed and her family.

”And we hope that those who stand in positions of influence recognise and understand this,” the statement said.

It added that President Muhammadu Buhari had already issued a statement expressing his heartfelt condolences to the family of Mrs Funke Olakunri and followed up with a telephone call.

”The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has in addition, paid a visit to the grieving family in Akure, Ondo State.

”Her death is a tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family.” the statement added.