Thirty-six members of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Thirty-two of the number moved to the PDP and four to ADC.

The four members of the party who crossed to ADC were all from Oyo state. They are Sunday Adepoju, Olugbemi Samson, Taiwo Michael and Olasupo Abiodun.

Those who moved to PDP are Garba Umar (Kano), Olayonu Tope (Kwara), Ahmed Garba (Kano), Kabiru Marafa (Sokoto), Zakari Mohammed (Kwara) and Abubakar Amuda-Kanike (Kwara).

Others are Ali Madaki (Kano), Hassan Saleh (Benue), Ahma Pategi (Kwara), Mark Gbillah (Benue), Shehu Usman (Kano), Aminu Shagari (Sokoto), Nuhu Danburam (Kano) and Atunwa Abdulrazak (Kwara).

Also on the list are Salisu Zakari (Bauchi), Hassan Omale (Kogi), Rufai Chanchangi (Kaduna), Abdulsamad Dasuki (Sokoto), Sani Zoro (Jigawa), Benjamin Okolo (Kogi), Sani Rano (Kano), Dickson Tarkighir (Benue) and Funke Adedoyi (Kwara).

The defected members to PDP also include Bode Ayorinde (Ondo), Bashiru Salihu (Sokoto), Barry Mpigi (Rivers), Nasiru Sule (Kano), Segun Ogunwuyi (Oyo), Lawal Rabiu (Kaduna), Musa Adotsamiya (Kano) and Emmanuel Udende (Benue).

Another member, Mr Emmanuel Orker-Jev from Benue, renounced his membership of the APC but did not disclose the political platform he was identifying with.