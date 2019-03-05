



The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says that only certified vehicles by it and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will be allowed to move election material during the governorship election.

Mr Hyginus Omeje, the FRSC Lagos State Sector Commander made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday.

Omeje said that INEC had had Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Union of Road Transport Workers on the legitimate movement of the election materials to the various polling unit.

According to him, they have provided vehicles and we have certified and given stickers to them to show that they are fit for the election duty and that is what we will adhere to.

”It is those vehicles given to us that we are going to make use of and we were able to certify 1,650 vehicles plus additional vehicles from INEC itself arranged to be use for the election.

”And every vehicle to move election materials must have stickers of FRSC and INEC showing that the vehicles are legitimate on election duty anything short of that will not be allowed,” he said.

Omeje said that about 750 FRSC personnel had been deployed in the governorship election and attention would be given to those flash point areas to provide intelligence to the police.

He said that FRSC would be working in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies as the corps mandate was to ensure that no movement order was adhere to.

”We are going to block all the road leading to Lagos State to ensure restrictions of movement is adhered to, though police provide the lead while we assist,” he added.

NAN reports that the NURTW, Lagos Council, had said that all the vehicles assigned to move election personnel and materials to various polling units were in good condition.

Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede, the Lagos State Chairman of the union had said in an interview with NAN on Feb. 15,

Agbede said that all the union members involved in the exercise were ready and the vehicles to be used were in good condition ready for the elections.

”All our vehicles are in good condition and everybody involved in moving election materials are ready to perform their duty effectively in Lagos State,” the union chairman said.