Thousand of Imo indigenes, yesterday, continued their protest over the January 14 Supreme Court’s judgment which sacked Emeka Ihedioha and declared Hope Uzodinma as Governor.

The protest grounded commercial and social activities for several hours in Owerri.

Security agents, however, stationed themselves at strategic junctions to ensure that the peaceful protest was not hijacked by hoodlums. As early as 10a.m, hundreds of indigenes, comprising youths, women and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had assembled at Ugwu Ekwema along the Mbaise\Egbu road.

The protesters sang solidarity songs as they marched along the road displaying placards with inscription.

Addressing the protesters at the Fire Service Roundabout, former Secretary to the State Government, Uche Onyeaguocha, said Senator Uzodinma who finished a distant fourth in the 2019 election was wrongfully declared as governor and that the state would never accept such an imposition by the Supreme Court.

He said the apex court must redeem itself from the mess of such a judgment or the people would continue the protest.

“The protest is to give the Supreme Court the opportunity to correct the grave error in their judgment, which has made the judiciary a laughing stock in the comity of nations. We are asking them to vacate the judgment by restoring Emeka Ihedioha as duly elected governor because it is inexplicable for the Supreme Court to declare a man who finished a distant fourth as a winner. We will continue this protest till we get justice,” he said.





Acting Chairman of the Imo PDP, Martins Ejiogu, said the apex court should restore Ihedioha noting that it was a great disservice to deny the people of their choice.

Mr. Martins Opara, former Director-General, Imo State Orientation Agency said the people have resolved not to accept any imposition by the Supreme Court “because even the man they want to impose on the state knows that he did not even win any election in 2019.”

Meanwhile, former deputy speaker, Okey Onyekanma, has denied defecting to the APC.

He, however, admitted he resigned his position, but that remains a member of the PDP.

Speaking on telephone with Daily Sun, Onyekanma said: “I’m still very much a member of the PDP.”

The PDP on Wednesday said members who defected to the APC had lost their seats.

The party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said going by the provisions of the 1999 Constitution, the defectors were no longer members of the House of Assembly.

He called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately conduct fresh elections in the various constituencies of the defecting lawmakers in accordance with the law.