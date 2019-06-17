<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Fresh crisis is rocking the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in Anambra State, following the choices of Speakership and Governorship positions.

Though the state House of Assembly had elected it’s leadership with Hon Uche Okafor from Ayamelum emerging as the speaker, but members of the party are planning a protest over it.

However, speaking with reporters on Monday in Awka, the APGA state Chairman, Sir Norbert Obi, said the party zoned its offices before now based on equity and fairness.

Obi, said the Governorship of the state had been zoned to the South senatorial zone, the reason, the party shifted the Speakership to the North senatorial zone.

Besides, the Chairman said the Chairmanship position of the party had gone to the South, that it would be unfair to the state to take the Speakership to the area, considering the fact that they would produce the Governor in 2022.

He debunked the claim that crisis was rocking the party while waiving the threat from some party faithful to stage a protest against the state government and party over Speakership.