The director general of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, says Rochas Okorocha, governor of Imo, is free to leave the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking with journalists at the APC national secretariat in Abuja on Monday, Okechukwu, a chieftain of the APC, said the party will win the 2019 elections without Okorocha.

According to him, the actions and inaction of the governor have caused the APC more setbacks in the last four years in Imo and the south-east.

“At least there are more than 60 political parties now, Okorocha is free to join any one of his choice, though, we are not forcing him to leave,” Okechukwu said.

“What we are saying is that we have taken the leadership out of his hands because he is playing God; so, what I am saying is that he is at liberty to leave APC.

“But let nobody anywhere think that the APC will lose because we have retrieved the party from him. MrPresident is going to get more votes, we are going to win more parliamentary seats, more governorship seats without him.

He further said over 90 percent of the leadership and members of the APC in the south-east were against Okorocha and his style of governance.

John Oyegun, national chairman of the party, had aired the same view about Okorocha, saying there is a united force against the governor.