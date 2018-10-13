



Governorship aspirant in Zamfara State and chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), Kabir Garba Marafa, has said Governor Abdul’aziz Yari of Zamfara State is free to leave the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Marafa, in a personally signed statement in Abuja, urged the governor to leave APC because he has accomplished his assignment in the party.

‘‘Now, he is free to go. I know for a fact that he will meet what he did to the APC in any party he moves to. “The governor is on record as having threatened the APC National Working Committee panel sent to Zamfara for the primaries, not to set foot in the state as he could not guarantee their safety. He went ahead to conduct the primaries and announced the results all by himself. He usurped the work of the panel and that of INEC.’’