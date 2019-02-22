



Air Vice-Marshall Frank Ajobena (Retd), a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and pioneer military administrator of Abia State, has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to the military to deal decisively with electoral offenders during the general election as timely.

He said that the laws of the country that must be obeyed.

Ajobena, in an interview in Warri, Delta State, stated that President Buhari did not do any wrong by issuing the order to the military in view of the prevailing circumstances surrounding the general election.

“We have laws in this country that must be obeyed; so, I did not see anything wrong in what the president has done by going against election rigging and malpractices during the exercise,” remarked the retired general.

The elder statesman insisted that those who go about perpetrating evil should not go scot-free. He said those who create a situation of anarchy should be punished accordingly.

The APC caucus member further added, “We should not be clapping hands and encouraging the evildoers whose intention is to truncate our nascent democracy because it is like people saying that armed robbers should further be encouraged so that they can continue with their nefarious activities.”

He described those criticizing President Buhari’s directive as the people to watch during the election, that “insisting that lawlessness should not be allowed to thrive and smear our nascent democracy before the comity of nations.”