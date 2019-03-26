<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A former military administrator of Abia State, and National Caucus Member of the All Progressives Congress, AVM Frank Ajobena (rtd), has taken a swipe at Olorogun O’tega Emerhor over his claim that he is now the Senator-elect for Delta Central as a result of the ruling of the Federal High Court in Asaba, saying Emerhor has no moral right to claim the electoral victory of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege who emerged winner of the March 23 Delta Central senatorial election.

AVM Ajobena also accused Emerhor of pretending to be in support of a candidate from Delta North senatorial district of the state as the APC governorship candidate during the build-up to the 2019 gubernatorial election.

Following a ruling by a Federal High Court, Asaba that Chief Cyril Ogodo led-Exco was the legitimate executive of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State, Emerhor had described himself as the “senate-elect” for the district, but Ajobena said that Emerhor has no moral right to make that claim.

The former governor said Emerhor worked against Omo-Agege’s emergence for the Senate and didn’t contribute anything but God helped the party, and Omo-Agege was popular enough to attract votes that earned him victory, the margin would have been wider if he had the support of O’tega. So, on what moral grounds would Emerhor be spoiling to take the trophy from that contest?”

Speaking on the status of State Executive of Delta APC, AVM Ajobena said “There are two sides to the court judgement. One side of the story is on the legitimacy of the Ogodo executive. I believe there was justice in that direction. The other side of the story is on whether Emerhor should claim that seat, I don’t think he should take that seat if there is any way the law could interpret it.

Ajobena said Emerhor created confusion among that group (Delta North) to the extent that they could not even come up with a candidate.

“He didn’t want any of them to emerge. Yet, the Ogodo-led executive was to be the platform to present a Delta North candidate for the party with all the northern candidates including Chief Okotie Osiobe except Chief Great Ogboru being on the Mainstream Delta APC platform which was being championed by Emerhor.

“But Emerhor made sure he created confusion among these people and ensured that none of them emerges. At the surface, you will think he is supporting a Delta North candidate but in reality, he wasn’t interested in any of them neither was he supporting Ogboru but was working for himself and calculating for 2023.

“He wants to be governor of Delta State in 2023 and wasn’t supporting any APC governorship aspirant for 2019.

He saw it that if Ogboru emerges, Ogboru will want to do 8 years, so how will that help his cause in 2023. So, to justify what he is doing, he claims to support a northern candidate, but in same way, what is the guarantee that if a northern candidate emerges, he will serve for a one term hence he wasn’t comfortable with that.“