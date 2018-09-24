Deputy Senate Chief Whip, Francis Alimikhena, has described as false and untenable, claims that Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is planning to impose candidates for 2019 general election.

Alimikhena, representing Edo North, said there has not been anybody in the state interested in contesting any position that has been asked not to do so by the party

He disclosed this in a statement signed by his media aide, Benjamin Atu.

The lawmaker’s statement was in reaction to an advertorial in a national newspaper, last Friday, about alleged plans to impose candidates in the senatorial district. Alimikhena urged aspirants to elective positions to prepare for APC primaries and stressed that only party primary can determine a candidate.

He advised against aspirants deliberately spreading falsehood about the party in a bid to win public sympathy.

The Senator submitted that he is not scared of party primaries boasting that he has performed creditably and will win anybody that challenges him both at the primary and general election.

He reiterated he was neither afraid of primary election or the actual general election describing himself as a grassroots politician who relates well with his constituents.