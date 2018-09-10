Dr Vladimir Kreck, the Resident Representative of Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS), a German foundation in Nigeria, says vote buying remains a threat to credible elections.

Kreck, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, appealed to the Nigerian electorate to refrain from selling their votes in 2019.

He advocated intense sensitisation of the electorate on voting according to their conscience.

“ This is a very serious issue because it threatens free and fair elections.

“I believe that people have to be informed about their constitutional duty to trust their conscience.

“They should vote for that candidate who does not only campaign for their votes but who reliably promises that he would act in the interest of the country and in the interest of these voters,’’ he said.

He called on Nigerians to always vote candidates of their choice without ethnic or religious bias.

“I would advise Nigerians to trust their conscience to vote for candidates regardless of their ethnic or religious line.

“They should vote only because they trust these candidates that they will act in their best interest and in the best interest of the nation,” he said.

Kreck also urged religious leaders to contribute their quota by ensuring that elections were devoid of religious bigotry.

The foundation representative, who noted that religion and politics have a sensitive and critical relationship in Nigeria, said it was important that this was discussed in order to ensure successful polls in 2019.

“This is part of our assignment in Nigeria; to provide the public and the stakeholders with knowledge and information about the upcoming election in 2019,” he said.