Fouad Oki: APC members may leave in droves in few weeks

Democrats Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), a group within Lagos State and aspirant in the Party’s state congress, Fouad Oki has said that in a couple of weeks from now if the crises in the party are not checked, members will be forced to leave the party in their numbers.

Oki who stated this in an interview said that no sensible person who is passionate, committed and objective about the party would be happy with the way the party is being managed in Lagos State and across the country.

He said, “The issue of internal democracy, respect for the rule of law, equity, and justice, and more importantly the party is so divided, that today our members are so disenchanted and that is why I am worried. We want a 360-degree turnaround in the party for the better. Obviously, things are not going well with our party.

He added, “It is not only in the state but throughout the entire country and unfortunately it is not helping the party. I am sure that you also know that over two, third of the party across the states have problems. The problems are the same, non-inclusiveness, lack of respect for the rule of law, including our own constitution and regulations.

Unfortunately, we are in what I will call the transfer season window, you see people come from other parties to join APC but don’t be surprised that in a few weeks you may also see people leaving the party in abundance, for a somewhat better place or places. It is very clear now that our party will implode unless something drastic is done and very urgently.”

The APC chieftain who faulted the ideal of the pro-Tinubu group, South West Agenda (SWAGA) maintained that the group is only de-marketing the national leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“It is their right and I am not going to condemn it. I am not a member of SWAGA. I don’t believe in it. I believe in a Nigeria that can do the job, not minding where he comes from. For some people coming together, either demanding or encouraging or wanting to lure somebody to run is a problem.

“When does Nigeria become a place where we will be begging somebody to offer his services for the development of our country? The danger in what they are doing is that they are de-marketing the man, Oki said.

He added, “They are de-marketing everything that the man has accomplished. They are de-marketing the man as not being bold enough to make a decision about what he wants.

“They want a South-West president. What is the difference between SWAGA and Oduduwa self-determination? If you want to do anything, any way you should try to build a bridge across the divide, by moving to other zones to sell your product.”