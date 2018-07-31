Following the attempt to remove the Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom by eight members of state House of Assembly and the ensuing breakdown of law and order in the state, the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) Tuesday accused the federal government of instigating lawlessness in order to declare a state of emergency in Benue.

The group contended that the attempt by the eight lawmakers out of 30 to remove the governor is an aberration and a move to truncate democracy.

They argued that there was no evidence needed to show that Nigeria’s democracy under President Muhammadu Buhari is now facing a full blown threat, given the unconstitutional method the eight lawmakers and the Nigeria Police used on Monday in trying to remove Ortom from office.

According to the MBF President, Dr Pogu Bitrus, “Ortom’s ‘offence’ apparently appear to be his principled defence of the people of Benue State which is his constitutional duty as chief security officer from the sustained onslaught of Fulani terrorists.

“It would appear that the federal government is implementing the avowed agenda of Miyetti Allah by creating crisis to the disadvantage of the Benue people.”

MBF maintained that: “The police takeover of the state House of Assembly to facilitate the conduct of proceedings by a minority eight members is calculated to instigate lawlessness, precipitate crisis and killings and use that as an excuse to declare a state of emergency in Benue State.

“We demand that President Buhari should immediately rein in the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris and direct him to recall all his men and women from illegal and unconstitutional conduct that can lead to breakdown of law and order in Benue State.

“The Benue people, in particular and the entire people of Middle Belt, in general will perceive any breakdown of law and order by this illegality as a declaration of war on the people of Middle Belt by the federal government.”

While calling on President Buhari to sack IG Idris, Bitrus said: “President Buhari should immediately remove the IG,” adding that: “The role of the police under Idris in an attempt to unconstitutionally change leadership of the National Assembly and their role in Benue saga are all steps that can inevitably lead to collapse of our democracy.

“This IG lacks the mien and comportment to command a civil police force under a democratic dispensation.”

The group also charged Benue State indigenes, Middle Belt and Nigerians in general “to be vigilant and to rise and defend our hard-earned democracy. From now on, Nigerians must hold this government responsible for any breakdown of law and order”.

While commending the steadfastness of the Arenifere, PANDEF and Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo for defending and protecting the rights of Nigerians, MBF called on the United Nations (UN), African Union (AU) and Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) “to note the descent into anarchy, despotism by the Buhari-led administration and quickly intervene to save the entire sub-region from human tragedy that the collapse of democracy in Nigeria will entail”.