<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has explained the delay in constituting his cabinet four months after his inauguration.

He said he was taking his time to carry along all the different parties and groups that contributed to his second term mandate.

The Nation gathered that the yet-to-be constituted cabinet could be as a result of Ganduje’s magnanimity to compensate all shades of different parties and groups.

In his first term, the governor constituted his cabinet within three weeks.

However, Ganduje explained that the process of nominating Commissioners in his second term is taking a lot longer time, due to the emergence of different forces that supported him during the 2019 election.

In a foreign Hausa Radio, monitored in Kano, the governor promised to unveil the names of the prospective Commissioners soonest.

“Some of my former commissioners will be re-nominated while others will not.

“However, those that are not returning, as commissioners will still be accommodated in the government,” he said.

To this end, it was learnt that political considerations appeared to have made it difficult for the governor to form a cabinet.

In 2015, Ganduje ran for election as a candidate of the Kwankwasiyya group within the APC.

It was therefore easy for the group to agree on commissioner- nominees even before Ganduje took the oath of office.

However in 2019, running as the head of his own Gandujiyya faction, Ganduje needed the support of other political blocs to defeat the Kwankwasiyya candidate after the group decamped to the opposition PDP.

Among the frontline politicians, who threw their weight behind Ganduje’s ambition include former Governor Senator Ibrahim Shekarau; former deputy governor Prof Hafiz Abubakar and a host of some notable Kwankwasiyya and PDP members who left in protest against the alleged high-handedness of the group leader, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.