The Vice Presidential candidate of the African People’s Alliance (APA), Prince Adesoji Adeleke Masilo, has reminded President Muhammadu Buhari not to forget his campaign promise to run an all-inclusive government.

Advising him not see his victory as a “winner takes all,” he said he must live up to his promise to give appointments to members of other political parties, particularly those that supported him and the All Progressives Congress to achieve victory.

In a statement, Masilo, who commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a free, fair and credible general elections, said the military and the legal profession backgrounds of Buhari and Osinbajo, will help Nigeria overcome insecurity and imbibe democratic values.

According to him, the re-election of the President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, is a perfect combination for the nation’s solid foundation for good governance.

He expressed confidence in all candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) recently elected during the February and March general elections, including the governors-elect, to support the Buhari/Osinbajo administration in taking the nation’s out of the woods.

He said: “President Buhari’s background in the military and that of his vice, Osinbajo, in the legal profession will help the nation’s re-establish discipline and respect for human dignity long lost in this nation. Both of them, no doubt, will give us necessary development, dividends of democracy and also take us to the next level.”

Masilo commended the INEC for “technically sorting out issues in very critical and volatile states, where there had been established electoral infractions.”