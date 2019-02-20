



The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and Independent National Electoral Commission chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, will today, brief the heads of the diplomatic missions and international organizations on the elections due to hold on Saturday after it was postponed by a week.

This was made known in a statement by the ministry’s spokesperson, Mr. George Edokpa, yesterday in Abuja.

It was revealed that the foreign affairs minister and the INEC boss will be making a joint presentation to the officials on the rescheduling of the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The briefing is due to hold today by 10 am, at the Rotunda Hall, Tafawa Balewa House, Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Abuja.

The postponed elections were initially due to hold on February 16 and March respectively, but were moved up a week each to February 23 and March 9 due to logistic reasons.