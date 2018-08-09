Rep. Abiodun Olasupo (ADC-Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa) says members of his Unity Forum in the Oyo State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) were forced to defect to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Olasupo, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Legislative Compliance, said this at Iwere-Ile in Iwajowa Local Government Area of Oyo State at a town hall meeting with constituents.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Olasupo, alongside other members of the Unity Forum, a splinter group of the APC in the state, recently defected to ADC.

The group had accused Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of disrespect for party supremacy.

The lawmaker, however, argued that the recent defections across political parties were good for democracy, adding that the development would enhance good governance.

“Democracy is about the tyranny of the majority. There won’t be a strong political party when the interest of the minority overrides that of the majority.

“As long as there is no strong political party, there won’t be a stable government and without a stable government, there won’t be the much-desired development,” he said.

Olasupo stated that political participation and membership were about free entry and exit to allow participants the choice of desired political ideology and direction.

“When the tenets of a political party do not give power to the people to elect who leads them, then free exit is guaranteed.

“People will have to move to another party where they are warmly welcomed and where internal democracy is much sacrosanct.

“We defected to ADC where we found an abode. This is an abode where party supremacy and internal democracy is highly valued.

“In this party, the tyranny of majority works and the minority have their say,’’ he said.

The lawmaker said that politics globally was about personal interest, adding that participants needed to be where they were wanted in accordance with the choice of supporters.