A non-governmental organisation has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a copy of the report of the commission’s investigation into the alleged underage voting in Kano State local government elections.

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda Resource Centre (HEDA) said in a statement on Wednesday it made the request under the provisions of the Freedom of Information Act.

In the FoI request signed by its chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, the organisation said the report will aid the investigations by civil society into the issues arising from the said elections, “same being an issue of national interest.”

The letter read: “In view of the recent media outcry over the refusal of the Commission to fully reveal the findings of the panel set up by the Commission to investigate allegations of underage voting during the February council polls in Kano state, we are compelled to humbly request that your good office furnish us with the said report in line with the provisions of the Freedom of Information Act.

“We believe that a release of the said report by your agency will aid the investigations by civil society into the issues arising from the said elections, same being an issue of national interest.

“We have thus brought this application pursuant to the provisions of Section 2, 3, and 4 of the Freedom of Information Act, 2011.

“We look forward to your utmost cooperation and the prompt receipt of the requested information and in any event, within seven (7) days of this application as provided under the Freedom of Information Act, 2011.”

The allegation of underage voting came after pictures went viral on the internet of minors allegedly participating in council polls in the North-west Nigerian state last February.

INEC later set up a committee to investigate the allegations and claimed it found no evidence of minors in the state on the national electoral roll.