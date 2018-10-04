



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bayelsa State Chapter, has moved its statewide state assembly primaries to Yenagoa due to the flood that submerged over 80 per cent of the communities across the state.

In a statement signed by its state chairman, Mr Moses Cleopas, said the decision was taken because many possible venues for the primaries in all the constituencies are under water.

The statement further warned aspirants, delegates and supporters that the electoral panel will not tolerate anybody that would have the intention to use the decision to carry out acts of indiscipline or disloyalty against the party.

Parts of the statement read: “the PDP will, however, like to inform all aspirants, delegates and members that in view of the ravaging flood in some parts of the state which has displaced a lot of people and submerged many homes, it has been agreed in consonance with the electoral panel.

“That all the state House of Assembly primaries be postponed except for Yenagoa and Brass LGA as well as Kolokuma/Opokuma constituency one.

“That the other constituencies in the six LGAs will have their primaries tomorrow Friday, October 5, 2018. The primaries for YELGA constituency 1, 2 and 3 and KOLGA constituency 1 will be held today in Yenagoa the state capital.

“Following this development, the party will like to caution all aspirants, delegates and supporters that the electoral panel will not tolerate any act of indiscipline or disloyalty. And anyone who attempts to breach the security will be automatically disqualified and handed over to law enforcement agencies for immediate prosecution.”