The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Delta State, has postponed, indefinitely, its mega rally earlier scheduled to hold, on Tuesday, September 25, at Kwale in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the state.

The rally which is being organised by the leadership of the party in Delta north senatorial district, is to drum support for the re-election bid of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, as well as receive political defectors from other political parties.

Announcing the indefinite postponement, chairman of the party in the district, Mr. Moses Iduh said decision was in recognition and solidarity with victims of flood disaster presently ravaging some communities in the state.

Iduh said the PDP is a responsible party with the interests of Deltans at heart, noting that the postponement was a mark of concern and respect to those residents displaced by the disaster.

He assured the flood victims that the party and the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, feel the plight of the victims, adding that the governor has already “identified with you, and will leave no stone unturned to make sure that you are provided with the best comfort and functional facilities to ease the pains of your present situation.

“We hereby also apologise to our leaders and members for any inconveniences this indefinite postponement will cause, but we are reassured in the knowledge that you will understand that it is for a good and worthy cause.”