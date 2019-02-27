



The Kano State Fire Service on Tuesday night rescued 45-year-old Nazifi Abdullahi from a burning house at Sharada Phase I in Kano.

Saidu Mohammed, the Public Relations Officer of the service, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Wednesday that Abdullahi was trapped inside the kitchen of the building.

He said the firemen rescued the victim after getting a distress call from one Malam Auwalu Abdullahi at about 8:10 p.m.

“Upon receiving the information, we quickly dispatched firemen and fire engine to the scene at about 8:16 p.m. and our firemen were there on time to put off the fire.

“Only the kitchen of the house was slightly burnt, but the victim sustained injuries and was taken alive to the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital for treatment.”

Mohammed said that the fire was caused by cooking gas.