



Kwara State Fire Service has deployed 21 personnel for surveillance against fire outbreaks at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Ilorin, an official has said.

Alhaji Abdulwaheed Yakub, the Director of Fire Service, said in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in llorin on Friday that the personnel were working with others from Federal Fire Service keeping vigil on INEC facilities during the general elections.

Yakub said the measure was to forestall fire disasters as had been recorded in some INEC offices across the country.

“The personnel will be in INEC office in Ilorin until activities concerning conduct of the elections are completed.

“The state Fire Service is determined more than ever to collaborate with other law enforcement agents to achieve credible, acceptable and reliable elections.

“I want to warn residents of the state to desist from acts that can trigger off fire outbreak in their domains,’’ he said.