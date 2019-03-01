



The Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari over his re-election, describing it as an ‘impressive success’.

She said this in a congratulatory message addressed to Buhari.

The congratulatory message contained in a statement issued by Mr Paul Abechi, her Special Adviser on Media and Communications on Friday in Abuja, said Buhari’s victory shows his acceptability across the length and breadth of the country.

She added that the victory was a testimony that the solid foundation laid in the last three and half years was appreciated by majority of Nigerians.

“I am pleased to congratulate you and the entire campaign team on this impressive success.

“Your victory with acceptability across the length and breadth of our country fills me with immense joy.

“By this vote, Nigerians trust and believe in your ability to lead the country to sustainable growth and development.”

Ahmed also said that the victory would inspire him to do more to lead Nigeria on the path of sustainable prosperity.