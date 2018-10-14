



Feyisetan Fayose, wife of the outgoing Governor of Ekiti State, Peter Fayose, has said that her husband would come back to Ekiti as a triumphant man.

She said this after a Thanksgiving held at Lady Jibowu Hall, Government House.

She said: “We are coming back, I don’t know how but I have 200 per cent assurances.”

Mrs Fayose said she was grateful to God that her husband was not disgraced out of office.

She spoke of how she “used to have many terrible dreams suggesting that her husband would not complete his tenure in office”.

“The God has helped us to overcome all the challenges will certainly bring back in a miraculous manner,” she said.

In his sermon entitled, “Affliction shall not rise the second time,” the Chaplain of Government House, Revd. Seyi Olusola, said a man must be ready to face affliction, if he must rise.

“Don’t allow anything to trouble your mind, always come to God,” he said. at the Government House ahead of the event.