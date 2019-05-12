<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Festus Keyamo, SAN, has mocked opposition political parties in Nigeria after the results of the South Africa Provincial and National elections were announced by the Independent Electoral Commission yesterday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was announced the winner of the election, and while congratulating him, Keyamo stated that here in Nigeria elections are only free and fair if the opposition won it.

He added that any victory for ruling party is seen as rigged by the opposition in Nigeria.

Although Keyamo’s comment also affected his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari, who before 2015 challenged the outcome of previous presidential elections in court, he went on went on mock the People Democratic Party, PDP, and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who are claiming that they transmitted the election results to I-Cloud.

Keyamo, who is also an APC lawyer, tweeted, “Congrats, Ramaphosa. But here in Nigeria, elections are only ‘free and fair’ at any level if the opposition wins it.

“Any victory for the ruling party is ‘rigged’. We hope your opposition will not claim that they transmitted another set of results to I-Cloud.”

Meanwhile, President Ramaphosa has commended South Africans and the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) as the country closes a chapter on the 6th national elections.

Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address at the IEC’s results announcement ceremony at the Tshwane showgrounds on Saturday evening.

The IEC chairperson, Glen Mashinini, announced the provincial and national election results, in which Ramaphosa’s party, the ANC, scored 57.51% of the national votes and retained control of eight provinces, while the DA held on to the Western Cape.