The spokesperson of President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign, Festus Keyamo, has denied paying a “penny” to Nigerian entertainer, Charly Boy, for a political-motivated music video, adding another twist to the controversy trailing the singer and his ‘OurMumuDonDo’ group.

“I’ve been having some good laugh. Whoever thinks that I would pay a penny for a song by @Areafada1 that disses both the APC and PDP must have his/her head examined”, Keyamo twitted Friday on his official handle @Fkeyamo.

This is coming barely hours after newsmen reported how the entertainer, whose real name is Charles Oputa, publicly stated that he received at least N100 million from the Buhari campaign as payment for a politically-charged music video.

In the Music video uploaded on YouTube January 25, 67-year-old Charly Boy was critical, especially of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“I do not care. But if you want to use my work, you pay for it,” Charly Boy recalled telling Keyamo in an interview with online-based Roots TV that was widely shared on social media on Friday. “Of course, he paid for it. And they paid heavy.”

Charly Boy said Keyamo, a senior lawyer, actually visited him to discuss the arrest of Deji Adeyanju, a senior member of ‘OurMumuDonDo’ who was spending weeks in a Kano prison for alleged murder, only to then hear a “new song that I was working on…where I was dissing Atiku.”

Keyamo told newsmen on Thursday he met with Charly Boy but said everything that transpired between them was private and in furtherance of their relationship of over 25 years.

Adeyanju who was released from prison on March 1, after spending 78 days behind bars on a murder claim has now severed ties with his old ally – Charly Boy.

Adeyanju had worked closely with Charly Boy to propel ‘Concerned Nigerians’ and ‘OurMumuDonDo’ as some of the most visible community organising entities around the Nigerian capital. Both groups shot into the limelight in 2017, after President Buhari’s extended medical vacation in England became a trending cause for national concern.

Adeyanju renounced membership of ‘OurMumuDonDo’ on March 13, alleging gross misconduct, including a breach of trust, against Charly Boy.

A day before the 67-year-old admitted receiving the financial support, Adeyanju released an audio recording in which Charly Boy was heard seemingly admitting to having received money from Keyamo.

The self-acclaimed ‘Area fada’ has faced a backlash from most members of the movement especially for alleged collusion with the Nigerian government, the same government believed to be responsible for Adeyanju’s ordeal. They are now moving to ease him out as chairman of the group.

Charly Boy has, however, maintained no wrongdoing in the controversy, and threatened to release details that would indict Adeyanju.

In his Friday tweet, Mr Keyamo said the claim that he gave financial support to the sexagenarian for the said music video was only a ploy to drag him into the controversy.

“If the quarreling parties want to hurt their egos by bandying phantom figures, they should leave me out of it,” he noted.