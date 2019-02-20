



Festus Keyamo, Director, Strategic Communications of All Progressives Congress, APC, Campaign Council has backed President Muhammadu Buhari’s death threats to ballot box snatchers ahead of the 2019 presidential election.

Keyamo defended Buhari, saying the President was 100 percent correct constitutionally, by making the comments and that he would even encourage him to repeat it.

Keyamo, appearing on Channels TV, tackled Dino Melaye over Buhari’s statement, noting that ballot box snatching is treason and therefore punishable by death.

He said: “I think I have listened to so many uninformed comments.

“What the president said is 100 percent correct, defensible and I will urge him to repeat it over and over again.

“The President said that whoever leads a band of thugs to go and snatch ballot boxes will pay dearly for it with his life. That is a correct statement of the law.

“Ballot box snatching is robbery. Ballot box snatching is armed robbery. Ballot box snatching is thwarting the will of the people

“Ballot box snatching is changing a government by force, It’s treason. All are punishable by death.

“Dino, you should spend more time in your Law Classes than (clowning) in hospitals.”

On Monday, President Muhammadu Buhari said he has ordered security agencies, to ensure the general election goes on smoothly.

Speaking at the party’s caucus meeting on Monday, Buhari made it clear that anyone who tries to disrupt the electoral process, will be doing so “at the expense of his own life”.

“I will warn those who has planned to disrupt the peaceful elections to desist from their planned actions.

“Anyone who tries that is doing it at the expense of his own life,” President Buhari said.