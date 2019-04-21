<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Festus Keyamo, SAN, the spokesperson of the President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organization, has mocked supporters of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Keyamo said that those believing that Atiku would defeat President Buhari at the tribunal and take over power have been deceived.

Members of the PDP and supporters of the former Vice President have been trending ‘Atiku is coming’ on social media to remind Nigerians that the 2019 election is not over yet.

However, the senior lawyer noted that such persons have been tricked to believe the impossible.

Keyamo tweeted on Saturday night, “‘Atiku is coming’ reminds me of the victims of ‘419’ who some smart guys keep telling new stories after a ‘deal’ has collapsed & who keep falling for the new stories.

“And like real ‘magas’ they’ll even abuse you when you seek to help by telling them Atiku is not coming anywhere!”