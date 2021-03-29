



The Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo, has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) wouldn’t be in control if its National leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had bowed to pressure from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a birthday wish posted on his verified Twitter handle, Keyamo said Tinubu’s principle against the ‘rampaging’ opposition, PDP, helped the APC to hold on to power.

“Here’s wishing the “Ja a gabar borgu”, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a happy 69th birthday celebration.

“His principled and consistent opposition to the then ruling and rampaging PDP Government and his refusal to collapse as the ‘last man standing’, is the reason APC is in govt today,” he wrote.





There are indications that the APC National leader is eyeing the country’s number one seat but he has not publicly declared his interest yet.

He’s presently in Kano for his 12th Colloquium which is being attended by bigwigs in the ruling APC and other top government officials.