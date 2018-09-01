Former minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode, on Saturday, said President Muhammadu Buhari alone cannot solve the country’s problems.

Fani-Kayode, a member of the People’s Democratic Party, said in a Facebook that Nigerians have to do more “than just electing a new President” and the country needed an “all-encompassing referendum” and restructuring to solve its problems.

The tone of Fani-Kayode Saturday post was a major departure from his recent social media posts, especially on Twitter, which have been critical of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Anyone that believes that removing Buhari alone will solve all our problems is naive and shortsighted. We need to go much further than that,” Fani-Kayode said.

However, he opined in his post that “the reality is that the problems of Nigeria can only be solved by having a credible and all-encompassing referendum and ensuring that our so-called federation is properly and thoroughly restructured.”

“Anything short of that means we are simply postponing the evil day,” he noted.

The country is embattled with different challenges include but are not limited to terrorism, violent conflicts, widespread poverty, youth unemployment, electricity shortage, and corruption.

While many Nigerians do not doubt Buhari’s integrity and ambition to solve the country’s myriad problems, they say he is surrounded by selfish aides who do not put the interest of the country first.

Buhari has been praised in some quarters for his dogged fight against corruption, tackling the Boko Haram insurgency and his attempts to diversify the economy.

His critics, however, believed that he has not done much in terms of fulfilling his campaign promises.

Fani-Kayode advised that an “anyone-else-but-Buhari” sentiment may not be in the best interest of Nigeria.

He said, “We need to do far more than just electing a new President if we want lasting peace, if we want to flourish as a people and if we want to grow as a nation.”