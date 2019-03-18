



A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Femi Fani-Kayode on Monday said the decision of Gbenga Daniel to dump the party at the time it was challenging the presidential election result was tragic.

“For the 1st DG of Atiku’s PCO and his closest confidante in South West to dump PDP and join APC before the conclusion of Atiku’s election petition is sad,” Fani-Kayode said in a tweet.

Daniel, a former governor of Ogun State was the director-general of PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar’s campaign organisation.

Atiku, a former Nigeria vice president from 1999 till 2007, lost the 2019 presidential election to President Muhammadu Buhari. Atiku rejected the results, alleging the elections were rigged and filed a petition at the election tribunal.

“For a man that was gunning to be SGF in an Atiku govt. to join Buhari after Atiku was rigged out is tragic.”

It was reported that Daniel on Thursday, 16 March announced his retirement from partisan politics in a letter to the PDP leadership.

The reason for his retirement, he said, were “personal”.

“This is to inform you of my intention to resign from active and partisan politics with effect from today, the 14th day of March 2019,” Daniel said in the letter, a copy of which The Guardian saw on Saturday.

Barely a week of announcing his retirement, Gbenga Daniel told his supporters that he would consider their request for him to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Members are hereby pleading with Otunba Gbenga Daniel to take them to the All Progressive Congress (APC) having supported the Governorship candidate of the party to win the election in the March 9, 2019 Governorship elections in Ogun State,” Daniel’s media aide Ayo Giwa said in the communique.