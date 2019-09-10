<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Activist-lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) on Tuesday said Shiite members have the right to practice their religion.

He recalled that the Federal government clarified IMN’s proscription to the effect that the fundamental right of the Shiites to freedom of religion has not been abrogated.

“To the extent that the Shiites are observing a religious rite, it is callous and highhanded on the part of the Sunnis in government to authorise the police to massacre them.

“It is unacceptable to kill religious worshippers by officials of the federal and state governments that are currently negotiating and bribing bandits and kidnappers,” Falana said.