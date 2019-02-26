



Femi Falana, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has charged Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to put effective mechanism in place to deal with perpetrators of electoral violence.

The lawyer in a chat with newsmen on Monday noted that electoral offences had always been a regular occurrence during elections but that the leadership of INEC must evolve an effective mechanism to ensure that it is curbed.

He stressed that though it might not be eradicated; if stringent measures are to be devised it would serve as deterrent to those who have penchant for indulging in the electoral violence, and reduce it tremendously.

Falana who told newsmen that he had written to the chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu, to look into ways of implementing an effective mechanism that would ensure that all those who had been found culpable were brought to justice, pointing out that the electoral body had a huge responsibility to ensure that all cases of electoral violence reported and the arrests made were not compromised by political interest group.

Stating that curbing electoral violence should not be the responsibility of one person but a collective one, where Nigerians, politicians, security personnel, the electorate and electoral umpire have a duty to contribute to its sustenance, noting that our democracy was fought for, won and delivered to us by our patriotic late national leaders, leaving us with the task of deepening it.