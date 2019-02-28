



Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has given hints that President Muhammadu Buhari might dissolve his cabinet before his inauguration on May 29.

Speaking on Arise Television on Thursday, Adesina assured that, unlike in 2015, Buhari would not spend a long time before choosing his members of his new cabinet.

Asked if the president would reshuffle his cabinet, Adesina replied: “One thing about governance is that the first mandate is for four years.

“That mandate elapses on May 29, and shortly before May 29, the president is likely going to officially dissolve his government. That is the way it is usually done.

“He says thank you to everybody that he has called to work with him and then he dissolves that government officially.

“Then when he is inaugurated for a second time, he now reconstitutes a government; he appoints his personal aides; he forms his cabinet, he appoints other people to fill other positions.”

There has been speculation that President Buhari will reshuffle his cabinet which took him six months to unveil.

It had taken the president one year to nominate Professor Stephen Ikani Ocheni to replace late James Enojo Ocholi as Minister of State for Labour.

Those who left his cabinet to take up appointments are the Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Hajiya Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim, who ran for a legislative seat in her native Yobe State.

The Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Jubril, resigned to become the 13th Emir of Nassarawa.

Hajiya Amina Mohammed, resigned on February 24, 2017, following her appointment at the United Nations as UN Deputy Secretary-General.

Kayode Fayemi, the governor of Ekiti State, also resigned as the Minister of Solid Minerals Development on May 30, 2018, to pursue his political ambition.

Kemi Adeosun resigned on September 14 as Minister of Finance following the scandal that trailed her alleged forged National Youth Service Commission (NYSC) exemption certificate.

Senator Aisha Alhassan resigned as Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, hinging her action on her disqualification during the screening for the 2019 Taraba State governorship contest by the APC National Working Committee.