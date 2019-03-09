



The Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Mr Moustapha Cisse Lo, has disclosed that ECOWAS Female Parliamentarians Association, (ECOFEPA) has championed the legislation for the enhancement of women participation in politics in West Africa.

Cisse Lo made this disclosure at the end of a three-day conference on Single Currency organised by ECOWAS Parliament in Dakar, Senegal.

Cisse Lo said, “Women, through the instrumentality of ECOFEPA, have championed the legislation for the enhancement of women participation in politics in West Africa.

“I acknowledge the roles played by the ECOFEPA, women caucus, with citizenry of the community.”

“The improvement of legislation for the citizen’s empowerment and their contributions towards ensuring further participation of women in political life in West Africa.”

International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8th every year as a focal point in the movement for woman’s rights.

This year’s theme, which is #BalanceforBetter, is a call to action for driving gender balance across the world.

President of ECOWAS Female Parliamentarians, Mrs Veronica Sesay, who is also a member of the Parliament of Sierra Leone, said the International Women’s Day is a great day because it is very essential for women to be recognised for their role in the society.

“We are mothers, sisters, aunties, so I am very much happy that this day is a day that should be worth celebrated by every woman.

“In my own parliament in Sierra Leone, we have 12 per cent representation but notwithstanding, we interact because we have the male champions that work in collaboration with us. Whenever we have women issues, they come along with us.

“We don’t discriminate against women in Sierra Leone, just that sometimes, it is very difficult for women to come on board, but if we have the affirmative action adoption put in place, things will be better.”

Fatoumatta Njai, a member of the Gambian National Assembly, said women should be celebrated every day, because of the role they play in the society.

She noted in the Gambian Parliament, female parliamentarians are only seven per cent.