Female activists in Rivers State and youth leaders in the state seem to be in disagreement over the call for the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Rivers State, Obo Effanga to be removed.

The female activists, under the aegis of All Female Initiative For Leadership and Empowerment (A-FILE) are demanding for the redeployment of Effanga while the Rivers State Youth Leaders Assembly (RSYLA) are insisting that the REC should be allowed to stay and conclude the collation of results for the suspended March 9 governorship election in the state.

The female activists, who dressed in black attire, staged a peaceful protest to the headquarters of INEC located along Aba Road, Port Harcourt, where they handed over a petition against Effanga, to the Commission’s Head of Civic Education and Publicity, Edwin Enabor, for onward transmission to INEC headquarters in Abuja.

The placard-carrying all female protesters, who sang several anti-Effanga songs, also demanded for the total cancellation of the March 9 governorship election in the state, accusing the REC of tampering with results collated from no fewer than 17 local government areas in the state.

Handing over the protest letter to Enabor, leader of the protesters, Rita Gulu Amachree, wondered why INEC refused to do anything about results of the governorship election in the state more than three weeks after the exercise was suspended.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Youth Leaders Assembly (RSYLA) has kicked against the call for the redeployment of INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Effanga from the state.

Addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt yesterday, chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT) of RSYLA, Kennedy West, accused the minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, of orchestrating violence and intimidation in the state in order to foist his stooge on the people of the state.