



Fela Durotoye, presidential candidate of Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), has said that a vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is vote for incompetence and youth maltreatment.

Durotoye, who spoke through statement on Thursday, said that incompetence was fast becoming a culture in Nigeria because it had been allowed to thrive over the years by the two parties, even as he called on Nigerians to put an end to the awkward culture.

He asked Nigerians to use this election to change the narrative and end suffering and youth maltreatment in the country.

He identified failure as the sickness afflicting Nigeria, while incompetence was the main cause, adding that treating a sickness without addressing the cause was a total waste of time.

Durotoye argued that incompetence was deeply rooted in Nigerian system, brought about by corruption, adding that an incompetent person would always bribe his way through the system.

“We can’t be fighting corruption without dealing with the root cause; we have enthroned incompetence and we are reaping failures,” he stated.

On the alleged the failure of PDP and APC over the last 20 years, he said, “PDP plagued Nigeria with poverty, unemployment, deaths, hunger, underdevelopment, impunity, arrogance of those in the corridors of power, massive looting, flouting of the law by those in and around the PDP.

“APC was voted on the mantra of change, but rather than experience change, the present administration failed Nigerians. The APC-led government promised Nigerians economic growth, but delivered economic hardship like never before.

“Nigeria has overtaken India in extreme poverty ranking under their watch, they promised employment but they delivered mass unemployment, they promised one naira to one dollar valuation, but delivered N360 to one dollar, subsidy promise not fulfilled, selective corruption fighting, maltreatment of youths, especially corpers, regular trips abroad for medical treatment after promising to scrap such and the latest being inability to conduct elections as planned after resources have been expended.

“We need a new Nigeria where competence and character will be the reason things get done. It won’t matter where you are from, your religion or many more factors that have divided us these past years and not taking us anywhere.”