



The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has expressed support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement that anyone who attempts to snatch ballot boxes during the forthcoming polls will do so “at his own expense.”

This position was made known by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

Mohammed, speaking with journalists at the end of the meeting, said the FEC supported the President.

Responding to a specific question on whether the FEC supported Buhari, the minister stated, “Absolutely. I mean, if you want to intimidate voters to steal the mandate of the people, you should be able to face the wrath of the law.”