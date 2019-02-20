The Kwara South Senatorial District candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Lola Ashiru, has escaped death during an attack on his campaign team by armed men.
The attack was carried out on Tuesday night in Oyun.
Although, Ashiru escaped, some of his supporters were allegedly shot dead.
Many of them were also said to have sustained injuries from gunshot and machete cuts.
