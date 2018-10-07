



Coalition of accredited observers for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) primary elections of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has noted that the election was not held as planned.

The Coalition in a statement jointly signed by Aminu Ayam and Mohammed Olayinka Femi, explained that primary elections to choose the party’s candidate for the Senate and House of Representatives seats which was rescheduled to hold on Friday, October 5, and Saturday, October 6, 2018, did not hold in any of the centres slated for the exercise.

“We observed that while thousands of the APC members in the six area councils turned out in large numbers to exercise their franchise, voting did not take place in any of the centres slated for the primary election. The APC members waited in vain for the exercise to take place but no party official was on ground to accredit and count them for the direct primary adopted by the party. After waiting tirelessly and in vain, the APC members had to leave their respective polling units and back to their different homes,” the statement reads.

The observers who emphasized that they do not reserve the right to challenge the electoral process, urged the National Working Committee of the party to investigate the processes and ensure that the party’s rule is strictly adhered to.

“When the situation took place on Friday during the conduct of the Senate primary, we thought that the scenario would be different on Saturday. But it was the same story. There was also widespread violence in many of the polling centres. A party agent was stabbed in zone 2, and others were attacked in Garki, Dutsen Alhaji, Biazen, PW and in so many other polling centres.

“It is our belief that the party’s national leadership will take decisive action on what happened. As observers, we only take note of what transpires during such exercise, but we do not have the right or mandate to challenge anybody on anything that transpires,” the observers stated.