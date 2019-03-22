



The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory has imposed restriction on vehicular movement in Bwari, Kuje and Kwali Area Councils of Abuja from 6 a.m to 6 p.m on Saturday.

Deputy spokesman of the Command, ASP Danjuma Tanimu, made this known in a statement on Friday.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the restriction of movement is aimed at ensuring peaceful and credible Area Council supplementary elections in the FCT on Saturday.

Tanimu added that the restriction would be limited to only the wards affected in the three councils.

He said that ambulances, fire service trucks and others on essential duties would be exempted from the restriction.

The spokesman expressed the command’s regrets for the inconveniences the restriction might cause residents.

“The Command wants to assure residents that proactive security measures have been put in place to facilitate the peaceful conduct of the election,“ he said.

He urged residents to call the Joint Operations Centre on the following numbers in case of distress: 09052397880, 08024130926, 09051488448, and 07014951751.