<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr Shekwogaza Gabaya of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), winner of Bwari Area Council Chairmanship Election.

Prof. Mohammed Umaru, the Returning/Collation Officer for the council’s supplementary elections announced that Gabaya of PDP polled a total of 31,114 votes, and therefore, declared him winner.

He said “Shekwogaza Gabaya of PDP, having certified the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected.”

He also said that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mr Musa Dikko, scored a total of 24,137 votes, while Mr Haruna Mohammed of the People’s Trust (PT) party scored 1, 458 to come third place.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the supplementary elections was conducted in four wards of the council, namely Igu, Kubwa, Duste and Kawu Wards.